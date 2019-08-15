Incident
Severe fire at fish farm near Sant Joan de Déu
A serious fire was reported during the early hours this morning at a fish farm near Sant Joan de Déu hospital in Palma.
The fire started at around 1 a.m. and was not brought under control until 6 a.m. due to the virulence of the fire. Fortunately, there has been no one was injured, only material damage.
Firefighters from Palma, Playa de Palma and sa Teulera were at the scene.
The fire burned several warehouses where the swimming pools were kept.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.