Letter to the Editor
Open letter sent to the Bulletin from a group of Santa Ponsa and Magalluf workers
Dear Sir,
Firstly, apologies if this is the wrong place to write but we are desperately trying to have our story told without losing our jobs and being black listed.
We are a group of workers based in Magalluf and Santa Ponsa.
We are all forced to work 60, 70 sometimes 80 hours a week by our respective employers.Hourly wage is so low that we have to work the hours to generate a living wage.
We know that the Law states we can only work 40 hours per week.
Employers are forcing their employees to sign time sheets saying they only work 40 hours and have 2 days off every week.
In reality most workers are lucky to get 1 day off per month and work a minimum of 56 hours per week.
All of us have experienced the same comments from our employers...to the effect that we must sign time sheets, accept the long hours and below minimum hourly rate of pay or we lose our jobs and will not be able to gain employment elsewhere.
Some of us have tried to speak to the council but are either dismissed or in 2 cases were reported to their employers and were sacked.
We have sought legal advice....which resulted in us being told that it was illegal for anyone to work more than 40 hours in a week. No solicitor was interested in the case.
None of us are willing to go public with this as it will mean us being sacked with little prospect of future employment.
Employers routinely withold wages and passports to ensure co operation from staff.
We aren't sure what, if anything your newspaper can do, but we really have no other hope other than to trust in you to try and end this exploitation of people by narcissistic and unscrupulous bar owners.
The bars involved in Magalluf and Santa Ponsa are too numerous to list.
Any kind of investigation into the work practices of these bars will bring all the evidence to light.
In hope, we ask you to help us.
Faithfully
The Magalluf and Santa Ponsa workers
Comments
Mike Lammers / Hace about 3 hours
Live the Mallorcan dream. Terrible to read this AGAIN . This situation is not uncommon and also regarding housing . Some workers can rent an apartment during low season where the price is " let's say ok" but once April comes the rent goes up sometimes x 3. So also contents of the rental contracts ( if they exist?) are like the working sheets A piece of paper with legal value at al. Some workers are only there for the summer but if you really live on the island land have a family and undergo this is a total different situation Where is Richard Gere to solve this.
louise / Hace about 4 hours
This is an occurring factor. I recently met two english girls who are being paid 3 euros per hour for working in a restaurant. I have asked them if I can help them with reporting the owner of the business but they are too scared to lose their job. They work in Palma and rent a tiny apartment as they barely can survive. Why is it these business are getting away with this cheap labour.. all they seem to be interested in if the employees have a contract. How about checking to see these people are not being exploited as these two english girls are and following your letter others in the working and being exploited. The owners are making them sign contracts that are false. Again, down to the authorities. Please make a editorial and explain where these people can go and make the denoucments without them risking losing their jobs, even if it is only 3 euros per hour.