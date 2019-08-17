Weather in the Balearics today. 17-08-2019 MDB

Shares:

Sunny skies today with highs of 34º and lows of 20º.

Light winds this morning are expected to increase this afternoon to between 15 and 25km/h.

Temperatures are on the increase over the next few days.

Maximum Temperatures (Registered today)

Sa Pobla.................................. 32.9 degrees Centigrade

Palma, airport........................... 32.7 degrees Centigrade

Palma, university.......................32.3 degrees Centigrade

Sant Antoni de Portmany......... 31.9 degrees Centigrade

Llucmajor.................................. 31.8 degrees Centigrade

Minimum Temperatures

Escorca, Son Torrella .............. 12.7 degrees Centigrade

Escorca, Lluc........................... 16.1 degrees Centigrade

Palma, university...................... 17.4 degrees Centigrade

Calvia, Es Capdella.................. 18.6 degrees Centigrade

Binissalem................................ 18.6 degrees Centigrade

Wind Speed (km/h)

Capdepera........................................................ 19 (km/h)

Llucmajor, Cap Blanc....................................... 18 (km/h)

Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 18 (km/h)

Campos, Salines Llevant.................................. 17 (km/h)

Es Mercadal..................................................... 16 (km/h)

Gusts (km/h)

Minorca, airport................................................ 33 (km/h)

Llucmajor, Cap Blanc....................................... 26 (km/h)

Santanyi........................................................... 25 (km/h)

Campos, Salines Llevant.................................. 25 (km/h)

Pollensa............................................................ 24 (km/h)