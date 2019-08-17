Arpellots to perform with habaneres songs. 14-11-2017 R.C.

CALA SANT VICENÇ FIESTAS

Today, 17 August

20.00: Procession - Soldà Band of Cornets and Drums. From Cala Molins.

21.00: Mythical Rock Fest with Montenegro, Roulotte, Old Noise. Cala Molins.

Tomorrow, 18 August

21.30: Havaneres songs - Arpellots, Sac i Ganxo. Cala Molins.

24.00: FIREWORKS. From the Maressar point.

POLLENSA FESTIVAL

Today, 17 August

22.00: Sergey Khachatryan (violin), Lusine Khachatryan (piano); Franck, Mozart, Prokofiev. Sant Domingo Cloister, C. Guillem Cifre de Colonya. 25-35 euros.

Wednesday, 21 August

22.00: Accademia del Piacere - Nuria Rial (soprano); Fahmi Alqhai, Rodney Prada, Johanna Rose (viols); Rami Alqhai (violin); Miguel Rincón (baroque guitar); Javier Núñez (harpsichord); Pedro Estevan (percussion). Early Spanish music around the turn of the eighteenth century. 25-35 euros.

Saturday, 24 August

22.00: Artemis Quartett - strings. Schubert, Tchaikovsky. 25-35 euros.l

London Philharmonic Orchestra on Tuesday, 27 August is sold out.www.festivalpollenca.com

SA POBLA JAZZ FESTIVAL

Today, 17 August

21.00: Singers Showcase Jam. Plaça Major. Free.

Tomorrow, 18 August

21.00: Concert by Seminary of Singers - Jimmy Weinstein Traveling School. Plaça Major. Free

Monday, 19 August

22.30: Mariola Membrives (vocals), Javier Pedreira (guitar), Osvi Grecco (guitar), Vicent Pérez (trombone) - "Lorca, Spanish Songs". Plaça Alexandre Ballester. Twenty euros.

Tuesday, 20 August

20.30: Pep Garau Duo. Plaça Major. Free.

Wednesday, 21 August

20.30: Joan Palerm and Miquel Amengual. Plaça Major. Free.

Thursday, 22 August

20.30: Julia Abad and Llorenç Barceló. Plaça Major. Free. (Also Friday.)

CAN PICAFORT

Today, 17 August

09.30: Beach volleyball. Son Bauló.

22.30: Concert by My Way Duet. C. Marina, Son Bauló.

Tomorrow, 18 August

10.00: Triathlon sprint. Base: Plaça Cervantes.

ALCUDIA

Wednesday, 21 August

22.00: Jansky - Duo with "Electroverse"; experimental music and poetry. Pont de la Vila Roja amphitheatre (across from the bullring).

Thursday, 22 August

21.00: Final Via Fora of the season - Five dramatised scenes by the walls that reflect events in Alcudia’s history. From the Porta des Moll, Plaça Carles V.

Friday, 23 August

22.00: Theatre - Llum Trencada. At the Roman Theatre, Pollentia. Free.

Saturday, 24 August

21.00: Sant Bartomeu - Festival of the Lanterns. Streets of the old town.

MURO, Sa Riba Folk

Wednesday, 21 August

22.00: Sembrant Veus - Latin American / Mediterranean folk fusion. Passeig Sa Riba. Free.

PUERTO ALCUDIA

Thursday, 22 August

21.00: La Frontera - Spanish rock band from the ‘80s. Alcudiamar. Free.

PUERTO POLLENSA

Friday, 23 August

19.30: Abba Extravaganza. St Andrews Church, C. Mestral. Ten euros - ticket price includes 1960s nibbles; one euro off, if you go in costume.