CALA SANT VICENÇ FIESTAS
Today, 17 August
20.00: Procession - Soldà Band of Cornets and Drums. From Cala Molins.
21.00: Mythical Rock Fest with Montenegro, Roulotte, Old Noise. Cala Molins.
Tomorrow, 18 August
21.30: Havaneres songs - Arpellots, Sac i Ganxo. Cala Molins.
24.00: FIREWORKS. From the Maressar point.
POLLENSA FESTIVAL
Today, 17 August
22.00: Sergey Khachatryan (violin), Lusine Khachatryan (piano); Franck, Mozart, Prokofiev. Sant Domingo Cloister, C. Guillem Cifre de Colonya. 25-35 euros.
Wednesday, 21 August
22.00: Accademia del Piacere - Nuria Rial (soprano); Fahmi Alqhai, Rodney Prada, Johanna Rose (viols); Rami Alqhai (violin); Miguel Rincón (baroque guitar); Javier Núñez (harpsichord); Pedro Estevan (percussion). Early Spanish music around the turn of the eighteenth century. 25-35 euros.
Saturday, 24 August
22.00: Artemis Quartett - strings. Schubert, Tchaikovsky. 25-35 euros.l
London Philharmonic Orchestra on Tuesday, 27 August is sold out.www.festivalpollenca.com
SA POBLA JAZZ FESTIVAL
Today, 17 August
21.00: Singers Showcase Jam. Plaça Major. Free.
Tomorrow, 18 August
21.00: Concert by Seminary of Singers - Jimmy Weinstein Traveling School. Plaça Major. Free
Monday, 19 August
22.30: Mariola Membrives (vocals), Javier Pedreira (guitar), Osvi Grecco (guitar), Vicent Pérez (trombone) - "Lorca, Spanish Songs". Plaça Alexandre Ballester. Twenty euros.
Tuesday, 20 August
20.30: Pep Garau Duo. Plaça Major. Free.
Wednesday, 21 August
20.30: Joan Palerm and Miquel Amengual. Plaça Major. Free.
Thursday, 22 August
20.30: Julia Abad and Llorenç Barceló. Plaça Major. Free. (Also Friday.)
CAN PICAFORT
Today, 17 August
09.30: Beach volleyball. Son Bauló.
22.30: Concert by My Way Duet. C. Marina, Son Bauló.
Tomorrow, 18 August
10.00: Triathlon sprint. Base: Plaça Cervantes.
ALCUDIA
Wednesday, 21 August
22.00: Jansky - Duo with "Electroverse"; experimental music and poetry. Pont de la Vila Roja amphitheatre (across from the bullring).
Thursday, 22 August
21.00: Final Via Fora of the season - Five dramatised scenes by the walls that reflect events in Alcudia’s history. From the Porta des Moll, Plaça Carles V.
Friday, 23 August
22.00: Theatre - Llum Trencada. At the Roman Theatre, Pollentia. Free.
Saturday, 24 August
21.00: Sant Bartomeu - Festival of the Lanterns. Streets of the old town.
MURO, Sa Riba Folk
Wednesday, 21 August
22.00: Sembrant Veus - Latin American / Mediterranean folk fusion. Passeig Sa Riba. Free.
PUERTO ALCUDIA
Thursday, 22 August
21.00: La Frontera - Spanish rock band from the ‘80s. Alcudiamar. Free.
PUERTO POLLENSA
Friday, 23 August
19.30: Abba Extravaganza. St Andrews Church, C. Mestral. Ten euros - ticket price includes 1960s nibbles; one euro off, if you go in costume.
