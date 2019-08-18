Weather
Sunday's weather in Majorca
A yellow alert for high temperatures on Sunday. Highest values, up to 38C, forecast for northern areas. The outlook for the week has possible showers on Tuesday and temperatures falling to highs in the low-30s for the rest of the week.
Forecast highs:
Sunday, 18 August
34C Alcudia
32C Andratx
34C Calvia
33C Deya
34C Palma
38C Pollensa
33C Sant Llorenç
32C Santanyi
Monday, 19 August
32C Alcudia
32C Andratx
33C Calvia
33C Deya
34C Palma
35C Pollensa
32C Sant Llorenç
31C Santanyi
Saturday's highs
36.4C Muro
35.7C Sa Pobla
34.3C Pollensa
