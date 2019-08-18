Another hot Sunday in Majorca; time for the sea. 18-08-2019

Shares:

A yellow alert for high temperatures on Sunday. Highest values, up to 38C, forecast for northern areas. The outlook for the week has possible showers on Tuesday and temperatures falling to highs in the low-30s for the rest of the week.

Forecast highs:

Sunday, 18 August

34C Alcudia

32C Andratx

34C Calvia

33C Deya

34C Palma

38C Pollensa

33C Sant Llorenç

32C Santanyi

Monday, 19 August

32C Alcudia

32C Andratx

33C Calvia

33C Deya

34C Palma

35C Pollensa

32C Sant Llorenç

31C Santanyi

Saturday's highs

36.4C Muro

35.7C Sa Pobla

34.3C Pollensa