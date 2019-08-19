Hot in Majorca on Monday. 19-08-2019 Toni Planells

Shares:

Highs up to 36C on Monday. As for Tuesday, Aemet forecasts up to 70% chance of showers. Winds freshening northerly from tomorrow, pushing the current southerly air away.

Forecast highs:

Monday, 19 August

33C Alcudia

31C Andratx

33C Calvia

33C Deya

34C Palma

35C Pollensa

32C Sant Llorenç

32C Santanyi

Tuesday, 20 August

31C Alcudia

31C Andratx

33C Calvia

33C Deya

33C Palma

33C Pollensa

32C Sant Llorenç

31C Santanyi

Sunday's highs

37.6C Binissalem

37.5C Muro

36.7C Pollensa