Weather
Monday's weather in Majorca
Highs up to 36C on Monday. As for Tuesday, Aemet forecasts up to 70% chance of showers. Winds freshening northerly from tomorrow, pushing the current southerly air away.
Forecast highs:
Monday, 19 August
33C Alcudia
31C Andratx
33C Calvia
33C Deya
34C Palma
35C Pollensa
32C Sant Llorenç
32C Santanyi
Tuesday, 20 August
31C Alcudia
31C Andratx
33C Calvia
33C Deya
33C Palma
33C Pollensa
32C Sant Llorenç
31C Santanyi
Sunday's highs
37.6C Binissalem
37.5C Muro
36.7C Pollensa
