Fire Palmanova

Fire in Palmanova.

19-08-2019MDB

There was drama in Palmanova over the weekend after a passenger van caught fire.

The fire brigade were quickly on the scene and the blaze was rapidly extinguished.

Police have launched an inquiry to establish the cause.

