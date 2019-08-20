The Balearic Islands are on the migration route in western Europe. 01-05-2019 Neville James-Davies

The Council of Majorca attended the Birdfair at Rutland Water over the weekend. The British Birdwatching Fair is the biggest international fair for ornithological tourism, and the Council had its own stand for the three-day event, which started on Friday.

The fair attracts around 25,000 visitors. Where Majorca is concerned, says the Council, birdwatching tourists who are interested in coming to the island are of importance in addressing tourism seasonality.

Spring and autumn are the seasons which are most recommended because of the concentration of bird species that can be observed - around 350. The Balearic Islands are on the migration route in western Europe; hence why so many different types of birds can be seen.

In Majorca there are five important centres for birdwatching - the Albufera Nature Park in Muro; the Albufereta Nature Reserve, which straddles Alcudia and Pollensa by the Pollensa Bay coast road; the Es Trenc Nature Park in Campos; the Mondragó Nature Park in Santanyi; and the Tramuntana Mountains Nature Park. In addition, the Cabrera National Park and the Dragonera Nature Park are other significant locations.

The UK, where the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds has more than one million members, is the most important European market for birdwatching tourism.