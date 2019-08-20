Scene of the fire on a boat in Port Adriano. 20-08-2019 Facebook

Shares:

The latest news from Port Adriano is that a father and son from Madrid were on board the 10 metre launch which caught fire and subsequently sunk earlier this morning.

According to Calvia Local Police, a 50-year-old man has been rushed to hospital having suffered burns to 70 percent of his body. His situation with be assessed before being transferred to the mainland. The 70-year-old father has been taken to a nearby medical clinic suffering from heart related problems.

A motor yacht caught fire off Port Adriano at 11am this morning.

The cause of the blaze has yet to be confirmed but it caused a major alarm and emergency operation.

Air sea rescue deployed a marine rescue vessel to the scene within minutes.

The yacht has been totally gutted by the fire. Medical teams were sent to the scene.

Eyewitnesses has spoken of an explosion on onboard.