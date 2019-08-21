Open Arms arriving in Lampedusa. 20-08-2019 Guglielmo Mangiapane

The Spanish rescue ship Open Arms docked at the port in Lampedusa shortly before midnight on Tuesday. The 83 migrants on board have left the ship. This followed an order by the Italian prosecutor's office for the ship to be seized and for those on board to be brought to land.

The national government delegation in the Balearics last night deactivated the plan to receive the migrants. Acting delegate Ramón Morey said that it made no sense to continue with it, once the Italian prosecutor had intervened. Earlier on Tuesday, the Spanish government had agreed to a navy ship accompanying Open Arms to Palma.

The plan to receive the migrants included accommodating them temporarily (up to six weeks) in premises belonging to the Bishopric of Majorca in the Rafal district of Palma.