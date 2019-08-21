Refugee crisis
Open Arms docks in Lampedusa
The Spanish rescue ship Open Arms docked at the port in Lampedusa shortly before midnight on Tuesday. The 83 migrants on board have left the ship. This followed an order by the Italian prosecutor's office for the ship to be seized and for those on board to be brought to land.
The national government delegation in the Balearics last night deactivated the plan to receive the migrants. Acting delegate Ramón Morey said that it made no sense to continue with it, once the Italian prosecutor had intervened. Earlier on Tuesday, the Spanish government had agreed to a navy ship accompanying Open Arms to Palma.
The plan to receive the migrants included accommodating them temporarily (up to six weeks) in premises belonging to the Bishopric of Majorca in the Rafal district of Palma.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.