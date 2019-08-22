Fire at Palma airport

Image of the burning truck, next to a plane 22-08-2019 Ultima Hora

There was alarm at Palma airport this morning after a fire broke out in a truck belonging to the Compañía Logística de Hidrocarburos (Hydrocarbons Logistics Company) on the runway, when a plane was being refuelled.

The incident took place earlier this morning, around 08:50 am.

Security protocols were immediately activated at Son Sant Joan and the fire was controlled in a matter of minutes by the emergency services of Palma airport.

AENA said that the fire has already been extinguished and that flames have caused damage to the rear of the vehicle without affecting the fuel tank.

The cause of the fire is unknown, but fortunately no one has been injured.

AENA confirms that flights have not been affected.