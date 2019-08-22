Samar at the Club de Mar in Palma. 22-08-2019 G. ALOMAR

Owned by the US based Kuwaiti billionaire, Kutayba Alghanim, his 253 feet superyacht Samar, currently moored in the Club de Mar in Palma, is one of the largest yachts to have ever been built in the UK and remains one of the largest 77-metre yachts today with an impressive volume of 2150 gross tonnes.

Built by Devonport in 2006, she features a large tender garage in her stern which houses an 11-metre Chris-Craft tender and she is equipped with a helipad on the upper deck.

Samar’s interior is quite dramatic with a lavish master suite and an extraordinary main saloon with a 3-metre-high ceiling made up of octagonal light wells. Kutayba Alghanim is the chairman of Alghanim Industries, which his late father Yusuf founded in 1932 and has a fortune of $1.4B.