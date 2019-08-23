Delays to services will have a negative impact on the image of the Balearics as a tourism destination. 21-08-2019 - EFE

The tourism industry is naturally concerned at the impact of strike action by passport control staff at Palma's Son Sant Joan Airport. The indefinite strike is due to start from midnight on Saturday and will affect passengers from non-Schengen countries, such as the UK.

In addition, there are the planned strikes by Ryanair cabin crew, which are due to begin on the first two days of September and are separate to the UK pilots' strike action.

Industrial conflict involving Iberia Handling in Barcelona and Madrid may also have an impact on airports in the Balearics.

Hoteliers, tour operators and others are worried that passengers will encounter serious problems because of the effect on airport operations. Delays to services will have a negative impact on the image of the Balearics as a tourism destination.

The vice-president of the Majorca Hoteliers Federation, María José Aguiló, says that anything which harms the tourism season is "negative". The summer, she notes, has been a difficult one and so strikes "don't benefit anyone". She wants labour disputes, such as that which has arisen at the airport, to be resolved before the summer season.

Despite the concerns, there is also some confidence that minimum service levels set by the national ministry of development will reduce the impact. The airports authority Aena is advising passengers to get to the airport earlier than usual in order to avoid problems.

The strike by passport control staff is because of what has been described as organisational chaos since Aena contracted the function out to Acciona. There have been issues with pay, contracts, training and work scheduling.