National Police will be brought in to help with passport control. 23-08-2019 Archive

Passport control workers at Son Sant Joan Airport this afternoon (Friday) voted to reject an offer from their employers and therefore supported the indefinite strike going ahead; it will start at midnight.

A seven-hour meeting on Thursday between representatives of the CCOO union, the company (Acciona Facility Service) and the employment ministry had led to a pre-agreement on terms, but this was turned down by the workforce.

The company was committing to a 75 euros gross increase in salary per month for employees working forty hours. The same increase would apply to eleven employees who in January will have been under contract for eighteen months and also to a percentage of employees who have "fijo discontinuo" contracts and therefore only work during the busiest months of the year.

The strike had been called last week because of what the CCOO described as "systematic" errors in salaries, breaches of health and safety regulations and organisational problems, among other issues.

As previously reported, the National Police are to be drafted in to try and ensure that queues at the airport's Module A (non-Schengen flights) are kept to a minimum.