Environment
Advice against swimming because of contamination in Puerto Pollensa
A two hundred metre stretch of Albercuix beach in Puerto Pollensa was on Friday declared not recommended for swimming. Water samples taken by the town hall indicated "certain levels of faecal contamination".
The preventive measure, says the town hall, is for part of the beach stretching to Calle Gregal; in other words, it is in front of the "pine walk". The yellow flag will remain until full results of water quality analysis are known.
Provisional analysis suggested that it was not necessary to raise a red flag, but the town hall is advising against swimming, noting that the cloudy appearance is due to water temperature, the number of boats and the old sewage system in the area.
Residents in the area maintain that the situation is nothing new. Some have taken their own water samples and presented denouncements to the Guardia Civil.
They say that there have been instances of children vomiting and getting rashes. Hoteliers add that some clients have reported problems with their eyes and skin.
