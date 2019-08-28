Andratx market can be visited today. 21-08-2019 MDB

Today a warm welcome to the passengers from Seabourne Encore, Costa Riviera, MSC Divina and Norwegian Pearl who will arrive at Palma's port this morning.

MARKETS

Today. Andratx, s’Arenal, Bunyola, sa Cabana (Marratxi), Capdepera, Cas Concos (Felanitx), Deya, Llucmajor (Passieg Jaume III), Llucmajor (Maioris), Las Palmeras, Petra, Puerto Pollensa, sa Rapita, Selva, Sencelles, Sineu and Vilafranca de Bonany. In Palma: s’Arenal and es Coll d’en Rabassa.

Tomorrow. S’Arenal (flea market), Ariany, Calonge, Campos, Consell, Inca, es Llombards, Moscari, Palmanyola, Portol, Puerto Soller, ses Salines, Sant Joan and Sant Llorenç des Cardassar. Palma: Can Pastilla and Pere Garau.

CINEMA

Here is the list of showtimes of Films in English.

The Angry Birds Movie 2 OCIMAX A Animation/Adventure 12.15/15.20/16.45 On Sunday 10.00/12.15/15.20/16.45

Once Upon a time.... AUGUSTA 16 Adventure/Comedy/Family 17.10/20.10

Once Upon a time.... CINECIUTAT 16 Adventure/Comedy/Family 16.30/19.00/21.15

Once Upon a time.... FESTIVAL 16 Adventure 12.15 (28/8) 21.15 (29/8)



The Lion King RIVOLI PG Animation/Adventure/Drama 18.00/20.15

The Lion King FESTIVAL PG Animation/Adventure/Drama 12.25 (28/8)

God’s Own Country MIRO FOUNDATION 15 Drama/Romance 22.00 (29/8)