News
Trapped by jellyfish
Two men had to be rescued by specialised units of the Guardia Civil after being trapped by jellyfish in the Na Mora sea cave near Soller.
The two men were unable to exit the case because of the large number of jellyfish in the water and called emergency services.
Guardia Civil divers, wearing special suits, were able to reach the two men and take them to safety using a dinghy.
This summer there have been reports of large concentrations of jellyfish in local waters.
