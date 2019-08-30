Ramón Servalls and Sebastià Rubí at Macia Batle, Santa Maria del Cami. 29-08-2019 Bárbara Cordero

The rain on Tuesday was welcomed by vineyard owners and wine producers.

While there was some heavy rain in parts of Majorca, especially in the southeast, the rain was generally moderate in the main wine producing areas. It helped to clean grapes and to bring them to greater maturity. Far from damaging grapes, the rain was a blessing.

Antoni Bennàsar of the Pla i Llevant DO council says that the rain has helped to swell grapes and will reduce the alcohol level slightly. José Luis Roses of the Binissalem DO adds that the rain has brought the end of the maturing process closer.

The director of Bodegas Macìa Batle, Ramon Servalls, explains that the grape harvest has been marked by the lack of rain.

The moderate rain experienced on Tuesday will bring forward the harvesting of certain varieties. He notes that in terms of hectares of grape production, there has been a 20% reduction this year but that the quality will be "very good".

Up to one million kilos of grapes are expected to be harvested.