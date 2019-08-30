Ciutat Jardin, Cala Major and Can Pere Antoni have all been reopened. 28-08-2019 Ultima Hora

The three beaches in Palma which had been red-flagged following contamination spills on Tuesday were reopened at 10am yesterday.

Analyses of water samples confirmed that the water was safe for swimming at Cala Major, Can Pere Antoni and Ciutat Jardí.

The latter two beaches are typically affected by spills when there is heavy rain, as was the case on Tuesday.

These spills are linked to well-publicised deficiencies with a treatment plant that the municipal services agency Emaya is now in the process of addressing.

The Cala Major spill was unrelated to these two.