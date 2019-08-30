News
New "artwork" on Es Trenc bunkers
Was it graffiti or was it urban art?
Residents and beachgoers in Sa Rapita were greeted yesterday morning by the sight of "artwork" on one of the Es Trenc beach gun bunkers.
These bunkers date from the Second World War and were built as a means of defence if there were ever some attempt at a landing; there never was.
They were abandoned, but in recent times there has been some restoration. This has included artwork, of which there have been tasteful examples.
The latest, however, has not met with approval. "It is not acceptable," says a resident. Campos town hall is being called upon to act against the vandalism, although the bunkers are also a matter for the Costas Authority.
There have been suggestions that the bunkers should be listed for their heritage value and be properly preserved. Earlier this summer, the bunkers were the targets for anti-tourism slogans.
