The megayacht Moonlight II in Palma bay. 02-09-2019 Gabriel Alomar

The mega yacht Moonlight II, owned by Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa al Nahyan, son of the President of the United Arab Emirates and Sultan of Abu Dhabi, is moored at the Club de Mar in Palma.

She can accommodate 35 guests served by the same number of crew.

91 metres in length she was built for the Greek magnate Andreas Liveras, with the original name of Alysia, for a staggering 100 million dollars.

Designed by Alpha Marine and decorated by Lally Poulias, it is a twin of the Queen Miri (Ex-Delma), both being contructed at the Greek shipyard Neorion Syros.

Khalifa al Nahyan is president of the SBK Holding group,which has a range of companies that serve a broad cross-section of industries not only in the Gulf region but also globally.

The master suite has a double spa bath within its pure white Afion marble bathroom, and private deck. There is an adjoining stateroom for children or personal staff.

The ten staterooms have handmade carpets, silk curtains, walk in closets and large bathroom.

Other facilities include a post treatment/relaxation room, sauna, steam room, cold plunge pool, Spa Pool and shower. A further area includes a beauty salon, facial /body treatments and massage room.

Also on the Lower Deck is a fully equipped gymnasium.

Moonlight II can be chartered for 595,000 euros a week, with no extras added.