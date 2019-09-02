Graffiti
Aanti-tourism slogans in Palma
There have been a couple more examples of anti-tourism slogans in Palma.
Both along Calle dels Olms, one of the busiest streets in the city, they have messages similar to previous slogans - "Tourist go home. Refugees welcome" and "Stop lloguer turistic" (holiday rental) and "Fora del barri Especuladors" (speculators out of the neighbourhood).
The same red paint was used, so the slogans would appear to have been the work of the same person.
