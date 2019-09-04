Raid
Arrested for sending marijuana by courier
A Spaniard living in Porto Cristo has been arrested by the National Police for selling marijuana buds that were being posted using a package delivery company.
A package at this company's centre on the Son Castelló industrial estate in Palma had suffered some superficial damage.
This was sufficient for the smell of marijuana to be detected. The National Police were advised, and a controlled opening of the package led to the discovery of a kilo of marijuana buds.
The sender was traced to an address in Porto Cristo, which was guarded by two potentially dangerous dogs.
The property was raided and officers found another one and a half kilos of the drug plus weighing devices, a flare gun and 22 (5.6 millimetre) caliber cartridges.
