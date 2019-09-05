Bullfight
Another bullfight expected to be staged
At an event to be held in Lloret de Vistalegre, an announcement is expected to be made about the staging of another bullfight in Majorca.
This event apparently has the express support of Vox and will be attended by its leaders in the Balearic parliament and at the Council of Majorca and Palma town hall.
It has been organised by a Majorcan bullfighter José Barceló "Campanilla", who in fact arranged an event in Lloret in October last year which was dedicated to the defence of "bullfighting values".
That event was attended by Jorge Campos, the Vox leader in parliament.
