Fight
Mass fight in Calle Punta Ballena
Police have launched an investigation after a mass brawl broke out in the early hours of the morning in Calle Punta Ballena in Magalluf.
The reason for the brawl is under clear but it has underlined once again the lack of police and law and order in Magalluf´s infamous strip.
Steve / Hace about 2 hours
There's a lack of Police viligence everywhere, electric scooters abound in the roads, drinkimg alcohol in the street, underclothed in shops and supermarkets, crossing the roads while using a mobile, the list goes on....