Should be mostly fine on Sunday. 08-09-2019

Some risk of showers today, more so in northern areas. For the coming week there are yellow alerts for rain and thunderstorm in all areas on Tuesday.

Forecast highs:

Sunday, 8 September

26C Alcudia

27C Andratx

28C Calvia

25C Deya

27C Palma

28C Pollensa

27C Sant Llorenç

27C Santanyi

Monday, 9 September

29C Alcudia

28C Andratx

28C Calvia

27C Deya

28C Palma

31C Pollensa

28C Sant Llorenç

27C Santanyi

Saturday's highs

27.6C Es Capdellà

27.4C Llucmajor / Sa Pobla

27.1C Binissalem