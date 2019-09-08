Weather
Sunday's weather in Majorca
Some risk of showers today, more so in northern areas. For the coming week there are yellow alerts for rain and thunderstorm in all areas on Tuesday.
Forecast highs:
Sunday, 8 September
26C Alcudia
27C Andratx
28C Calvia
25C Deya
27C Palma
28C Pollensa
27C Sant Llorenç
27C Santanyi
Monday, 9 September
29C Alcudia
28C Andratx
28C Calvia
27C Deya
28C Palma
31C Pollensa
28C Sant Llorenç
27C Santanyi
Saturday's highs
27.6C Es Capdellà
27.4C Llucmajor / Sa Pobla
27.1C Binissalem
