Fiestas and events in Majorca on Monday / Tuesday
Monday, 9 September
FIESTAS
Cas Concos, Sant Nicolau de Tolenti. 17.30: Children's party. Sports ground. 19.30: Mass and blessings. 20.00: Bigheads and pipers procession. 22.00: Ball de bot folk dance with Es Revetlers. Plaça Església.
Costitx, Mare de Déu de Costitx. 11.30. Cane races. 17.00: Farmers' Olympiad. Sa Comuna. 18.00: Party for senior citizens - Eucharist, ice-cream, ball de bot folk dance. Church and Plaça Mare de Déu. 22.30: CORREFOC - Dimonis de Son Ganxó present "Satanum Peperit". Plaça Mare de Déu.
Fornalutx, Nativitat de Nostra Senyora Maria Verge. 18.00: Children's party with Mel i Sucre. Plaça Espanya. 20.00: Firing of rockets. 22.00: Theatre at Sa Rutlana. 24.00: FIREWORKS.
GASTRONOMY
Palma. 12.30-16.30 / 19.30-23.30: Maris Galicia - Galician seafood event. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell Bunyola. Entrance free.
Tuesday, 10 September
FIESTAS
Cas Concos, Sant Nicolau de Tolenti. 10.00: Procession. 10.30: Solemn mass, dance of offer. Followed by aperitifs and "jewel" races. C. 31 August. 14.00: Paella lunch. Tickets, eleven euros, had to be bought by 6 September. C. Metge Obrador. 21.30: Beer fest and music. Plaça Església. 24.00: FIREWORKS.
GASTRONOMY
Palma. 12.30-16.30 / 19.30-23.30: Maris Galicia - Galician seafood event. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell Bunyola. Entrance free.
MUSIC
Paguera. 20.00: Six Tenors - pop-opera. Auditorium, C. Pins. 18 euros.
