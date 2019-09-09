Weather
Monday's weather in Majorca
Similar to yesterday - some risk of showers in northern areas, clearer in southern parts of the island. Tuesday is looking poor. There are yellow alerts in all areas for rain and storms, with warnings in place in southern areas and along the Tramuntana for rough coastal conditions. Winds forecast to be at their strongest in the south and the mountains. Yellow alerts on Wednesday for rain and storms as well.
Forecast highs:
Monday, 9 September
30C Alcudia
28C Andratx
29C Calvia
27C Deya
28C Palma
31C Pollensa
29C Sant Llorenç
28C Santanyi
Tuesday, 10 September
28C Alcudia
27C Andratx
27C Calvia
24C Deya
27C Palma
29C Pollensa
29C Sant Llorenç
27C Santanyi
Sunday's highs
27.5C Pollensa / Sa Pobla
27.4C Campos / Colonia Sant Pere / Llucmajor
27.2C Palma
