Calm enough on Monday; watch out for Tuesday. 09-09-2019 Xesca Serra - Archive

Similar to yesterday - some risk of showers in northern areas, clearer in southern parts of the island. Tuesday is looking poor. There are yellow alerts in all areas for rain and storms, with warnings in place in southern areas and along the Tramuntana for rough coastal conditions. Winds forecast to be at their strongest in the south and the mountains. Yellow alerts on Wednesday for rain and storms as well.

Forecast highs:

Monday, 9 September

30C Alcudia

28C Andratx

29C Calvia

27C Deya

28C Palma

31C Pollensa

29C Sant Llorenç

28C Santanyi

Tuesday, 10 September

28C Alcudia

27C Andratx

27C Calvia

24C Deya

27C Palma

29C Pollensa

29C Sant Llorenç

27C Santanyi

Sunday's highs

27.5C Pollensa / Sa Pobla

27.4C Campos / Colonia Sant Pere / Llucmajor

27.2C Palma