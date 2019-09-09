The skies are clear this morning, but as rain is expected this afternoon and for the next couple of days. 09-09-2019 MDB

The island is once again on red alert for more heavy rains.

The Palma Met Office said this morning that more heavy rain would coincide with the return to school this week.

It also indicated that Wednesday would be the day when most rain is forecast to fall. Heavy rain is common on the island at this time of the year.

Locally it is known as the Gota Fria or Cold Drop.

Heavy rains across the island caused considerable damage last week but the local authorities have said that despite the rains Majorca is facing a drought crisis after an exceptionally dry summer.