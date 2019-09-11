Another incident of Anti-tourism graffiti in Palma. 10-09-2019 R.S

Another anti-tourism slogan has appeared in Palma. Reading "tourism is a disease", it is on a sculpture by Julio Le Pec on the Passeig Sagrera.

The Arca heritage association has denounced the vandalism, saying that it "energetically" rejects attacks on the city's culture. Those responsible, Arca adds, lose all credibility for their views "when they are capable of mistreating a marble sculpture".

Two slogans which appeared last week were quickly removed by the Emaya municipal services agency.