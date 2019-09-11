Inca Market, one of the largest on the island, can be visited today. 05-09-2019 M.N.

Shares:

Today a warm welcome to the passengers from Queen Victoria, Azamara Journey and MSC Divina who will arrive at Palma's port this morning.

MARKETS

Today Andratx, s’Arenal, Bunyola, sa Cabana (Marratxi), Capdepera, Cas Concos (Felanitx), Deya, Llucmajor (Passieg Jaume III), Llucmajor (Maioris), Las Palmeras, Petra, Puerto Pollensa, sa Rapita, Selva, Sencelles, Sineu and Vilafranca de Bonany. In Palma: s’Arenal and es Coll d’en Rabassa.

Tomorrow S’Arenal (flea market), Ariany, Calonge, Campos, Consell, Inca, Portol, ses Salines, Sant Joan, Sant Llorent, des Cardassar, Sa Torre (Llucmajor), Palma: Can Pastilla, Pere Garau, Santa Catalina.

CINEMA

Here is the list of showtimes of Films in English.

IT: Chapter 2 OCIMAX 18 Horror 17.00/20.20 daily 12.00 Fri -Tues

IT: Chapter 2 FESTIVAL 18 Horror 20.30 Tues

Hotel Mumbai CINECIUTAT 16 Drame/History/Thriller 16.35/18.50*/21.45 * No showing at 18/50 on Friday

Once Upon a time.... CINECIUTAT 16 Adventure/Comedy/Family 18.50/21.25

Once Upon a time.... AUGUSTA 16 Adventure 17.10/20.10

The Lion King RIVOLI PG Animation/Adventure/Drama 21.30