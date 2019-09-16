Market in Alcudia. 16-09-2019 J. Roig

Shares:

A warm welcome to the passengers onboard Costa Magica, Oasis of the Seas, Costa Fortuna and MSC Fantasia who arrive in port this morning.

MARKETS

Today Caimari (Selva), Cala Millor, Calvia, Lloret de Vistalegre, Manacor, Mancor de la Vall and Montuiri.

Tomorrow Alcudia, s’Alqueria Blanca (Santanyi), s’Arenal (Llucmajor), Arta, Campanet, Llubi, es Pla de na Tesa (Marratxi), Paguera, Pina, Porreres, Portocolom and Santa Margalida. Palma: Can Pastilla, Pere Garau, Santa Catalina (C/de Soler) and an ecological market at Plaza Bisbe Berenguer de Palou (aka: Plaza dels Patins).

CINEMA

Here is the list of showtimes of Films in English.

Untouchable CINECIUTAT 12 Documentary 16.30/18.55/21.30

IT: Chapter 2 OCIMAX 18 Horror 17.00/20.20 daily, 12.00 Matinee showing on Saturday and Sunday. 23:30 Showing on Friday and Saturday

IT: Chapter 2 FESTIVAL 18 Horror 19:45 (17/9)

Hotel Mumbai CINECIUTAT 16 DramA/History/Thriller 19.10/21.40

Once Upon a time.... CINECIUTAT 16 Adventure/Comedy/Family 21.20

Once Upon a time.... AUGUSTA 16 Adventure 17.10/20.10

Once Upon a time.... FESTIVAL 16 Adventure 19.10( 17/9)

The Lion King RIVOLI PG Animation/Adventure/Drama 21.30

Five Feet Apart MAHON PG-13 Drama/Romance 19.30 Monday only



For a full list of events and fiestas click here.