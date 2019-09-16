Events
Where to go and what to see
A warm welcome to the passengers onboard Costa Magica, Oasis of the Seas, Costa Fortuna and MSC Fantasia who arrive in port this morning.
MARKETS
Today Caimari (Selva), Cala Millor, Calvia, Lloret de Vistalegre, Manacor, Mancor de la Vall and Montuiri.
Tomorrow Alcudia, s’Alqueria Blanca (Santanyi), s’Arenal (Llucmajor), Arta, Campanet, Llubi, es Pla de na Tesa (Marratxi), Paguera, Pina, Porreres, Portocolom and Santa Margalida. Palma: Can Pastilla, Pere Garau, Santa Catalina (C/de Soler) and an ecological market at Plaza Bisbe Berenguer de Palou (aka: Plaza dels Patins).
CINEMA
Here is the list of showtimes of Films in English.
Untouchable CINECIUTAT 12 Documentary 16.30/18.55/21.30
IT: Chapter 2 OCIMAX 18 Horror 17.00/20.20 daily, 12.00 Matinee showing on Saturday and Sunday. 23:30 Showing on Friday and Saturday
IT: Chapter 2 FESTIVAL 18 Horror 19:45 (17/9)
Hotel Mumbai CINECIUTAT 16 DramA/History/Thriller 19.10/21.40
Once Upon a time.... CINECIUTAT 16 Adventure/Comedy/Family 21.20
Once Upon a time.... AUGUSTA 16 Adventure 17.10/20.10
Once Upon a time.... FESTIVAL 16 Adventure 19.10( 17/9)
The Lion King RIVOLI PG Animation/Adventure/Drama 21.30
Five Feet Apart MAHON PG-13 Drama/Romance 19.30 Monday only
For a full list of events and fiestas click here.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.