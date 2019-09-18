What's On
Fiestas and events in Majorca on Wednesday / Thursday
Wednesday, 18 September
FIESTAS / FAIRS
Binissalem,Vermar. 19.00: Theatre, magic, music, audiovisual and automation; Companyia Marino e Marini. Sa Rectoria Park.
Bunyola, Sant Mateu. 20.00: Glosadors “combat”. Municipal theatre.
FOOD AND DRINK
Palma. 12.30-16.30 / 19.30-23.30: Maris Galicia - Galician seafood event. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell Bunyola. Entrance free.
MUSIC
Palma. 18.00: Palma Band of Music. Plaça Paris. Free.
Palma. 21.00: Raphael - one of the great names in Spanish popular music. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 55-120 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com.
Thursday, 19 September
FIESTAS / FAIRS
Binissalem, Vermar. 20.00: Fashion parade and wine tasting. Vins Nadal.
Bunyola, Sant Mateu. 19.30: Folk dance; 20.30: Jazz/street dance. Plaça Andreu Estarellas.
FOOD AND DRINK
Palma. 12.30-16.30 / 19.30-23.30: Maris Galicia - Galician seafood event. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell Bunyola. Entrance free.
MUSIC
Deya. 20.30: Deya International Music Festival, InTensus Tango - Pablo José Albornoz (violin), Valentin Navarro (bandoneon). Son Marroig. 20 euros. www.dimf.com
Palma. 18.00: Palma Band of Music. Plaça Major. Free.
Palma. 20.30: Inma Hidalgo (soprano), Joan Laínez (tenor), Francesc Blanco (piano); opera works from Mozart, Puccini, Verdi and others plus wine tasting. Sala Dante, C. Can Valero 40. 15 euros. www.euroclassics.es.
LIVELY ARTS
Palma. All day event Nit de l’Art 2019, Palma’s annual evening of art where galleries, museums and art studios open their doors until around midnight. The main event is on Saturday. On Thursday there will be some locations with events scheduled. See artpalmacontemporani.com and the Nit de l’Art Facebook page.
