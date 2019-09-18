Palma's Band of Music perform today and tomorrow in Palma. 18-09-2019 Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter

Wednesday, 18 September

FIESTAS / FAIRS

Binissalem,Vermar. 19.00: Theatre, magic, music, audiovisual and automation; Companyia Marino e Marini. Sa Rectoria Park.

Bunyola, Sant Mateu. 20.00: Glosadors “combat”. Municipal theatre.

FOOD AND DRINK

Palma. 12.30-16.30 / 19.30-23.30: Maris Galicia - Galician seafood event. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell Bunyola. Entrance free.

MUSIC

Palma. 18.00: Palma Band of Music. Plaça Paris. Free.

Palma. 21.00: Raphael - one of the great names in Spanish popular music. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 55-120 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com.

Thursday, 19 September

FIESTAS / FAIRS

Binissalem, Vermar. 20.00: Fashion parade and wine tasting. Vins Nadal.

Bunyola, Sant Mateu. 19.30: Folk dance; 20.30: Jazz/street dance. Plaça Andreu Estarellas.

FOOD AND DRINK

Palma. 12.30-16.30 / 19.30-23.30: Maris Galicia - Galician seafood event. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell Bunyola. Entrance free.

MUSIC

Deya. 20.30: Deya International Music Festival, InTensus Tango - Pablo José Albornoz (violin), Valentin Navarro (bandoneon). Son Marroig. 20 euros. www.dimf.com

Palma. 18.00: Palma Band of Music. Plaça Major. Free.

Palma. 20.30: Inma Hidalgo (soprano), Joan Laínez (tenor), Francesc Blanco (piano); opera works from Mozart, Puccini, Verdi and others plus wine tasting. Sala Dante, C. Can Valero 40. 15 euros. www.euroclassics.es.

LIVELY ARTS

Palma. All day event Nit de l’Art 2019, Palma’s annual evening of art where galleries, museums and art studios open their doors until around midnight. The main event is on Saturday. On Thursday there will be some locations with events scheduled. See artpalmacontemporani.com and the Nit de l’Art Facebook page.

