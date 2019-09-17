Roads
Soller Tunnel in the Palma direction closed for maintenance
The Council of Majorca's roads department has announced that the Soller Tunnel will be closed in the Palma direction on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday nights between 11pm and 6am. This is because of maintenance. The MA-11 Carretera Soller will therefore be closed to traffic heading to Palma between kilometres 17 and 28. Palma traffic will be diverted via the Carretera Coll de Soller. The road and the tunnel in the Soller direction are unaffected and will be open.
The maintenance work is routine but there are also improvements being made. These have been ongoing since mid-June and involve the installation of fire hydrants and generators for the ventilation system in case of emergency. The latest phase is due to be completed by mid-October.
