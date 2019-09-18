The film Downton Abbey will be screened on Friday at Rivoli theatre in Palma. 18-09-2019 Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter

A warm welcome to the passengers onboard Costa NeoRiviera, Wind Surf and MSC Divina who arrive in port this morning.

MARKETS

Today Andratx, s’Arenal, Bunyola, sa Cabana (Marratxi), Capdepera, Cas Concos (Felanitx), Deya, Llucmajor (Passieg Jaume III), Llucmajor (Maioris), Las Palmeras, Petra, Puerto Pollensa, sa Rapita, Selva, Sencelles, Sineu and Vilafranca de Bonany. In Palma: s’Arenal and es Coll d’en Rabassa.

Tomorrow S’Arenal (flea market), Ariany, Calonge, Campos, Consell, Inca, es Llombards, Moscari, Palmanyola, Portol, Puerto Soller, ses Salines, Sant Joan and Sant Llorenç des Cardassar. Palma: Can Pastilla and Pere Garau.

CINEMA

Here is the list of showtimes of Films in English.

This coming Friday 20 September the new films are: Downton Abbey at Rivoli at 18.00 and 20.20, Ad Astra at Ocimax at 17.55, 20.20 and 22.45 and Blinded by the Light at Augusta at 17.40, 20.00 and 22.20.

Untouchable CINECIUTAT 12 Documentary 16.30/18.55/21.30

IT: Chapter 2 OCIMAX 18 Horror 17.00/20.20

Hotel Mumbai CINECIUTAT 16 Drama/History/Thriller 19.10/21.40

Once Upon a time.... CINECIUTAT 16 Adventure/Comedy/Family 21.20

Once Upon a time.... AUGUSTA 16 Adventure 17.10/20.10

The Lion King RIVOLI PG Animation/Adventure/Drama 21.30

