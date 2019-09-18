Danish choir Tritonus. 18-09-2019 Agency

The Danish choir Tritonus will be performing at the Sant Francesc Basilica in Palma this Saturday at 8.30pm.

Tritonus are known for their expressive and poignant concerts and for embracing different genres, be these classical, pop or jazz, with equal musical enthusiasm and professionalism. The choir consists of forty leading singers and is directed by Jakob Høgsbro, a choirmaster and jazz saxophonist, who graduated from the Danish Royal Academy of Music and has directed numerous choral and orchestral concerts.

For the concert at the basilica, Tritonus will be performing works by Norwegian composer Ola Gjeilo and Danish composers Carl Nielsen and Niels la Cour. In addition, there will be a highly rhythmical version of a popular Danish song, a vocal composition with an Icelandic tone from the Disney film "Frozen", and a Danish choral work by Morten Lauridsen.

See Tritonus at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9GFzVYUB9G0