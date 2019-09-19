What's on
Where to go and what to see
A warm welcome to the passengers onboard Celebrity Constellation who arrive in port this morning.
MARKETS
Today S’Arenal (flea market), Ariany, Calonge, Campos, Consell, Inca, es Llombards, Moscari, Palmanyola, Portol, Puerto Soller, ses Salines, Sant Joan and Sant Llorenç des Cardassar. Palma: Can Pastilla and Pere Garau.
Tomorrow Algaida, s’Arenal, Binissalem, Can Picafort, Inca, Llucmajor, Maria de la Salut, Es Pont d’Inca, Puerto Alcudia, Son Carrió, Son Ferrer, Son Servera. In Palma: Rafal Nou (between the streets of Selva and ses Salines) and sa Vileta (Plaza de Tarent).
CINEMA
Here is the list of showtimes of Films in English.
Tomorrow the new films are: Downton Abbey at Rivoli at 18.00 and 20.20, Ad Astra at Ocimax at 17.55, 20.20 and 22.45 and Blinded by the Light at Augusta at 17.40, 20.00 and 22.20.
Untouchable CINECIUTAT 12 Documentary 16.30/18.55/21.30
IT: Chapter 2 OCIMAX 18 Horror 17.00/20.20
Hotel Mumbai CINECIUTAT 16 Drama/History/Thriller 19.10/21.40
Once Upon a time.... CINECIUTAT 16 Adventure/Comedy/Family 21.20
Once Upon a time.... AUGUSTA 16 Adventure 17.10/20.10
The Lion King RIVOLI PG Animation/Adventure/Drama 21.30
For a full list of events and fiestas click here.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.