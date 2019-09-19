Son Espases hospital emergency area. 19-09-2019 R.S.

A 23-year-old male who was riding pillion on a Yahama motorcycle was taken to Son Espases Hospital in a critical condition on Tuesday evening after the rider lost control on a curve, left the road and crashed the bike.

The incident occurred at around 8pm on the MA-5020. The 19-year-old rider suffered light injuries, while the bike was badly damaged. A breath test proved negative. The Guardia Civil suspect that the accident was the result of a lapse in concentration.

In a separate incident, the driver of a VW Polo abandoned the car when it was involved in an accident around 5am on Wednesday. This occurred at the Cala Figuera roundabout on the MA-1. The Guardia Civil are in the process of locating the driver.