Oktoberfest in Palma. 21-09-2019 plozano

Organised by Grup Trui, the Sala Magna main hall at the Pueblo Español has a large marquee in the style of Munich’s beer festival that is replete with barrels. It can accommodate up to 1,500 people, who are served by waiters and waitresses in typical Bavarian dress. Everything is designed to create a pure Bavarian experience and for what is the most anticipated German gastronomic event of the year.

The beer festival runs until the sixth of October. There is a range of different beers, a novelty for which this year is the Beer Corner Experience. It has different beers compared with last year’s fest: Aguila Sin Filtrar, Lagunitas IPA, Hop House and Ladrón de Manzana.

In addition, there is wheat beer, the Original de la Oktoberfest and a gluten-free beer. Abel’s Catering, specialising in German food, are providing delicious pork knuckles; Weisswurst, a traditional Bavarian sausage made from minced veal and pork back bacon (literally, white sausage); Frikadelle; meatloaf; and salted pretzels. There is also a children’s menu.

The Hurricanes orchestra is in charge of the Bavarian music. A special guest on September 26 will be singer Miguel El Sevilla. There is also a giant screen for showing sport.

This is the ninth year that Grup Trui has organised the event. The company loves creating international links and, in this instance, links with German culture.

Times are Thursdays 19.30-24.00; Fridays 19.30-01.00; Saturdays 12.30-15.30 / 19.30-01.00; Sundays 12.30-15.30 / 19.30-24.00. Entrance is free. Tables can be reserved at www.oktoberfestmallorca.es and will be saved up to a maximum of fifteen minutes after the booking time.