Spain's airport operator Aena said on Monday 46 flights operated by collapsed British travel group Thomas Cook have been cancelled.

Half of the flights had Spanish airports as their destination, whereas the rest were due to take off from Spain, a spokeswoman for AENA said.

Thomas Cook collapsed on Monday, stranding more than half a million holidaymakers around the globe and sparking the largest peacetime repatriation effort in British history.