Seven people affected by Marratxi fire
Seven people were taken to hospital on Monday morning, suffering from smoke inhalation as the result of a fire at the La Deliciosa Pans Semar bakery on the Marratxi industrial estate.
The fire broke out around 8.15am and affected the neighbouring unit, which is a La Caixa property close the Marratxi police station on Calle Celleters. Employees tried to put out the fire themselves, but it proved to be of sufficient seriousness that flames and smoke could be seen from several kilometres away.
The area was cordoned off by police and the Guardia Civil, and firefighters from Palma were brought in to assist the Majorca Fire Brigade.
