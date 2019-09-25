Tourism
Britain to operate 70 flights to bring back people after Thomas Cook collapse
More than 70 flights were scheduled to operate today, Britain's Civil Aviation Authority said, to bring back 16,500 people after the collapse of travel firm Thomas Cook.
The company, which ran hotels, resorts and airlines for 19 million people a year, had about 600,000 people abroad when it collapsed in the early hours of Monday.
The aviation regulator launched the largest peacetime repatriation on Monday to bring people back to Britain.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.