Thomas Cook employees in Palma. 25-09-2019 CATI CLADERA

Shares:

The 700 or so Thomas Cook employees at the tour operator's offices on Palma's Can Valero industrial estate are unlikely to be paid this month. Local management explained to the employees on Tuesday that all indications are that salaries won't be paid. A final decision will be announced on Friday.

Following the collapse of Thomas Cook plc and associated companies, the first official notifications that employees were given led them to hope that part of the Palma operations would continue.

However, with the German divisions having filed for bankruptcy, these operations are no longer viable. The employees are therefore faced with losing their jobs and their pay for September.

There is no works committee at the Thomas Cook offices, so there is no real means of conducting any negotiations. Some employees are already resigned to their fate and have started looking for other work.