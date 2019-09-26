Customers at a supermarket in Majorca. 25-09-2019 David Juárez

The OCU consumers organisation has published its latest annual survey of supermarket prices. It has analysed over 184,000 prices in 1,225 supermarkets, hypermarkets and discount stores in 65 Spanish cities as well as on websites.

The study has looked at 244 products - food and drink and hygiene - and has drawn the conclusion that supermarkets in Barcelona and Palma are the most expensive. A resident of Palma spends on average 500 euros more over the course of a year than residents of the seven cheapest cities - Almeria, Ciudad Real, Jerez de la Frontera, Palencia, Puertollano, Vigo and Zamora. Galicia and Murcia are reckoned to be the cheapest regions, while Catalonia and especially the Balearics are the most expensive.

By shopping at the cheapest stores, the report calculates, a family could save - on average - 1,063 euros per annum. This figure equates to more than a fifth of a family's typical annual spending on food. This saving figure has risen by 12.3% since the 2018 survey.

The cheapest store in the country is the Alcampo hypermarket in Coya, Vigo. The three most expensive aren't in the Balearics or Catalonia. They are three Sánchez Romero supermarkets in Madrid and Alcobendas (Madrid region). Of national chains, the best prices are to be had at AlCampo and Supeco. The most expensive are Sánchez Romero, Suma, Ulabox and Sorli Discau.