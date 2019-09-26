Weather
Thursday's weather in Majorca
Today clouds will evolve during the daytime and by the afternoon we could expect cloudy skies with a chance of weak and occasional shower.
Nightime temperatures will drop and daytime ones aswell in the south of the island and will slightly increase in the north.
