Gastromarket in Sant Llorenç today. 26-09-2019

A warm welcome to the passengers onboard Aidastella who arrive in port this morning.

MARKETS

Today S’Arenal (flea market), Ariany, Calonge, Campos, Consell, Inca, es Llombards, Moscari, Palmanyola, Portol, Puerto Soller, ses Salines, Sant Joan and Sant Llorenç des Cardassar. Palma: Can Pastilla and Pere Garau.

Tomorrow Algaida, s’Arenal, Binissalem, Can Picafort, Inca, Llucmajor, Maria de la Salut, Es Pont d’Inca, Puerto Alcudia, Son Carrió, Son Ferrer, Son Servera. In Palma: Rafal Nou (between the streets of Selva and ses Salines) and sa Vileta (Plaza de Tarent).

CINEMA

Here is the list of showtimes of Films in English.

Downton Abbey RIVOLI PG Drama 18.00/20.20

Ad Astra OCIMAX 7 Adventure 17.55/20.20/22.45

Blinded by the Light AUGUSTA PG-13 Comedy/Drama 17.40/20.00/22.20

Ray & Liz CINECIUTAT NR Drama 16.35/20.20/22.00

Untouchable CINECIUTAT 12 Documentary 18.45/22.15

Once Upon a time.... AUGUSTA 16 Adventure 17.10

Once Upon a time.... CINECIUTAT 16 Adventure/Comedy/Family 19.00

The Lion King RIVOLI PG Animation/Adventure 15.45

Hotel Mumbai CINECIUTAT 16 Drama 21.50

