26-09-2019

A fire crew based in Santa Ponsa and Calvia police were called to an incident in Magalluf on Wednesday morning - the roofs of two adjoining fast-food outlets on Calle Martín Ros de García had collapsed.

Around 11am, tourists and workers at nearby hotels heard a loud rumble. The emergency services were notified, and as the two premises were closed, firefighters forced their way in through the shutters and discovered that ceilings had given way, as had an adjoining wall.

The area was cordoned off, and the buildings were checked by fire crews and town hall technicians. It is suspected that the age of the premises - they date from the 1960s - and dampness were the reasons for the collapse.