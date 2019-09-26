The woman destroyed a number of flight information panels. 26-09-2019 Facebook

Shares:

A Spanish woman was arrested at Palma airport this afternoon for violent behaviour and damaging one of the flight information panels.

The incident happened just after 3.30pm at the Iberia check-in desk.

For reasons which are still being investigatd, the woman started shouting abuse at airport staff and fellow passengers while spraying beer over the widows of one of the information desks.

She then grabbed a chair and threw in at one of the information panels before launching a series of high kicks at the screens causing serious damage.

It was a this point she was quickly overpowered by the National Police and arrested. She was taken to the airport medical centre where she was calmed down before being questioned by the police.

She faces charges of causing damage to public property and civil unrest.