The latest killing of a woman on the island was just last week. 26-09-2019 J. SOCIES

The latest report from the General Council of the Judiciary shows that over the past three years eight women in the Balearics were killed by their partners or ex-partners.

In terms of victims per 100,000 inhabitants, these murders give a ratio of 0.62, whereas the national figure is 0.32. There were only four provinces with more killings: Barcelona, Granada, Madrid and Tenerife. The report is in line with another from the General Council, which identifies the Balearics as having the highest rate of crimes of violence against women, not just murders.

The General Council expresses its concern at there having been 151 murders in Spain over the three-year period and at the fact that in 46 of these cases the woman (or someone representing her) had denounced the partner or ex-partner. The number of these reports had risen three per cent compared with the average for the past ten years.

Almost 40% of victims were foreign. The General Council therefore points to the particular vulnerability of women from other countries, with the majority of victims having come from Bolivia, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Morocco and Romania.

Sixty-five per cent of victims were living with partners at the time of the killings; 46% were married to or had been married to their killers.