Immigrants
Seventeen more illegal immigrants
A boat with seventeen illegal immigrants landed at Cala Figuera, Santanyi on Friday morning. Around 3.30am, the boat was detected by the exterior surveillance system.
The Guardia Civil's maritime rescue service went to the area and intercepted the boat. All the immigrants were male and were taken to Portocolom.
On Thursday, eight immigrants arrived on a boat that landed between Cala Tugores and Cala Carbó. The boat was later towed to Colonia Sant Jordi.
